Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UK govt shuts down pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church, SPAC Nation over fraud allegations
Gist Reel  - Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's London based church, SPAC Nation has been ordered to shut down by UK govt over fraud allegations.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Why Pastor Adegboyega PM News:
Why Pastor Adegboyega's SPAC Nation was shut down by UK govt - P.M. News
UK govt shuts down pastor Tobi Adegboyega Olajide TV:
UK govt shuts down pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church, SPAC Nation over fraud allegations
Why Pastor Adegboyega’s SPAC Nation was shut down by UK govt News Breakers:
Why Pastor Adegboyega’s SPAC Nation was shut down by UK govt
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega In Trouble As UK Govt Shut Down Church Naija News:
Pastor Tobi Adegboyega In Trouble As UK Govt Shut Down Church


   More Picks
1 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
3 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 E still dey learn: Fans hail Burna Boy as Davido throws female bra at Special Spesh during his New York show - Legit, 14 hours ago
7 Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
9 Policemen Reportedly Flee Checkpoint As Gunmen Kill Officer, Raze Patrol Vehicle In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
10 Dogecoin Investor Drags Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX to Court in a $258 Billion Lawsuit | Investors King - Investor King, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info