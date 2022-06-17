Post News
News at a Glance
Actors Guild Of Nigeria Reacts As Nollywood Actor Allegedly Rapes Minor
News Breakers
- Actors Guild Of Nigeria Reacts As Nollywood Actor Allegedly Rapes Minor
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Actors Guild Suspends Nollywood Actor Over Rape Allegation
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Actors Guild of Nigeria suspends actor Moses Armstrong accused of raping a minor in Akwa Ibom
National Accord:
Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong suspended over alleged rape of minor
Gist Reel:
Actors Guild of Nigeria suspends Actor Moses Armstrong over Rape allegations
EE Live:
Rape: AGN places actor Moses Armstrong on indefinite suspension
More Picks
1
Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
2
Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
"Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
5
Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Buhari, Tinubu, govs, others condole with Obaigbena over mother’s death -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
7
2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud -
The Trent,
20 hours ago
9
Playing hard to get is old school- BBN?s Saga tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
