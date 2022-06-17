Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tottenham sign Bissouma from Brighton
News photo The Guardian  - Tottenham announced the signing on Friday of midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton for a reported fee of £25 million ($30 million), giving manager Antonio his third signing of the transfer window.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tottenham Sign Bissouma From Brighton Channels Television:
Tottenham Sign Bissouma From Brighton
Tottenham complete Bissouma signing from Brighton The Punch:
Tottenham complete Bissouma signing from Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur Complete the Signing of Yves Bissuoma Not Just OK:
Tottenham Hotspur Complete the Signing of Yves Bissuoma
Tottenham Complete Signing Of Bissouma From Brighton The Will:
Tottenham Complete Signing Of Bissouma From Brighton
Tottenham Hotspur unveils former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as their new addition The News Chronicle:
Tottenham Hotspur unveils former Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma as their new addition
Tottenham sign Yves Bissouma on four-year deal The Eagle Online:
Tottenham sign Yves Bissouma on four-year deal
Yves Bissouma: Brighton midfielder signs for Tottenham on four-year deal News Breakers:
Yves Bissouma: Brighton midfielder signs for Tottenham on four-year deal
Tottenham Sign Yves Bissouma On A Four-year Deal Talk Glitz:
Tottenham Sign Yves Bissouma On A Four-year Deal
Tottenham sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton on four-year deal worth £25m plus add-ons - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Tottenham sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton on four-year deal worth £25m plus add-ons - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
3 House of reps member, Shina Peller dumps APC after losing 2023 senatorial ticket - The Street Journal, 24 hours ago
4 Osinbajo calls for more US support, concerted efforts to tackle terrorism - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
5 Police finally find missing Ameerah Sufyan, debunks kidnapping of 17 others - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Actor; Moses Armstrong Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Minor - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
8 UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
10 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info