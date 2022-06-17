Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

All South-West Schools Should Allow Students Use Hijab – Islamic Group, MURIC Hails Supreme Court Ruling On Lagos State
Sahara Reporters  - An Islamic group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Friday commended the Supreme Court of Nigeria judgment approving the use of hijab in public schools in Lagos State.MURIC said all states in the South-West region should embrace the ruling and ...

6 hours ago
