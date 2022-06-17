Nigeria to phase out kerosene use by 2030 ― Buhari

Nigeria to phase out kerosene use by 2030 ― Buhari



Ten years after first muting the idea, the federal government has outlined fresh plans to phase out the use of kerosene in the country. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria to phase out kerosene use by 2030 ― BuhariTen years after first muting the idea, the federal government has outlined fresh plans to phase out the use of kerosene in the country.



News Credibility Score: 99%