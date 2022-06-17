Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Energy Forum: Buhari Restates Commitment To Eliminating Kerosene Lighting By 2030
News photo Leadership  - President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja restated Nigeria’s commitment for a safer and healthier global climate, listing the country’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to include elimination of kerosene lighting by 2030, increase in ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

