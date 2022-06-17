Post News
News at a Glance
2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu
Daily Post
- Sociopolitical activist, Aisha Yesufu, has provided ten reasons she cannot be a running mate to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party,
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Why I won’t be Peter Obi’s running mate – Aisha Yesufu
Naija News:
2023: Aisha Yesufu Lists Ten Reasons Why She Can’t Be Peter Obi’s Running Mate
Talk Glitz:
Aisha Yesufu Gives Reasons She Cannot Be Peter Obi's Running Mate
Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Ten Reasons I Can’t Be Peter Obi’s Running Mate – Aisha Yesufu
More Picks
1
FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
3
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
E still dey learn: Fans hail Burna Boy as Davido throws female bra at Special Spesh during his New York show -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
Abuja queues: Buhari approves freight rate increase for fuel transporters -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
Billionaire kidnapper: What happened in court on Friday after fire stalled Evans’ trial -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
10
Playing hard to get is old school- BBN?s Saga tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
