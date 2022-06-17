Post News
News at a Glance
See What Chris Brown Said About His Relationship With Wizkid
Not Just OK
- Chris Brown in a recent interview revealed what his relationship with Wizkid is after the successful release of their collaboration.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Chris Brown: Wizkid has been my friend for over 15 years
The Nation:
Wizkid has been my friend for over 15 years - Chris Brown
Yaba Left Online:
Has Chris Brown and Wizkid just dropped the song of the summer?
Pulse Nigeria:
"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid
News Breakers:
Chris Brown Set To Release New Single Featuring Wizkid
More Picks
1
Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
3
Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
"Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
6
Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Tottenham sign Bissouma from Brighton -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
N589bn collected as VAT in Q1 2022 – NBS -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
9
2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
Playing hard to get is old school- BBN?s Saga tells ladies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
