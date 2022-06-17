Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding
Legit  - Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife Winifred finally had their white wedding ceremony. Photos, videos from the lovely ceremony surfaced online...

2 hours ago
VIDEO: Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu The Punch:
VIDEO: Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu's White Wedding Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan, have held their white wedding ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place at the Loveworld Incorporated popularly known as Christ Embassy.
Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu Pulse Nigeria:
Check out photos from Blossom Chukwujekwu's white wedding
Blossom Chukwujekwu And His Wife Naija News:
Blossom Chukwujekwu And His Wife 'Lock Lips' On Their Wedding
Videos from Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wedding to his fiancée Ehinome today Gist Reel:
Videos from Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wedding to his fiancée Ehinome today


