Ekiti 2022: NYSC DG seeks adequate security of corps members
The Punch  - The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps, Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, on Friday, canvassed adequate protection of corps members participating in the governorship election holding in Ekiti State on Saturday.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

