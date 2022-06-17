UPDATE! Full List Of Senatorial Candidates Submitted By APC To INEC (Read Details)

Naija Loaded - List of senators submitted by APC to INEC ABIA STATE Chief Hon. Emeka Atuma (Abia Central) Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North) Hon. Blessing Nwagba (Abia South) ADAMAWA STATE Abdulaziz Nyako (Adamawa Central) Elisha Cliff Ishaku (Adamawa North) Adamu ...



News Credibility Score: 99%