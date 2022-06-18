Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti 2022: Massive votes buying most likely — Group
News photo Vanguard News  - A Non-Governmental Organisation-the Kimpact Development Initiative KDI, has raised the alarm of massive vote buying in the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State. The Executive Director of the organization, Mr Bukola Idowu raised the alarm while ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
"Ekiti is a state of professors . . . we are not illiterates": Voters say no to vote buying.
Vote-buying in Ekiti (video) - P.M. News PM News:
Vote-buying in Ekiti (video) - P.M. News
Widespread Vote buying as Ekiti Decides News Wire NGR:
Widespread Vote buying as Ekiti Decides
10:11 AM - More allegations of vote buying PU08, ward 13, Ajebandele, Ado-Ekiti. A PDP agent has accused APC agents of vote-buying. "They are asking the voters to show their cards while they promise them money. Nigerian Eye:
10:11 AM - More allegations of vote buying PU08, ward 13, Ajebandele, Ado-Ekiti. A PDP agent has accused APC agents of vote-buying. "They are asking the voters to show their cards while they promise them money.
EFCC Arrests Those Buying Votes During Ekiti Governorship Election Kanyi Daily:
EFCC Arrests Those Buying Votes During Ekiti Governorship Election


   More Picks
1 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
3 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 7 hours ago
4 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
7 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Tottenham sign Bissouma from Brighton - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
9 N589bn collected as VAT in Q1 2022 – NBS - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info