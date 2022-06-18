Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today
News photo The Guardian  - About 749, 065 residents of Ekiti State, representing 76 per cent of the total voters registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will today decide who becomes the next governor.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

