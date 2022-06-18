Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Father Mbaka retracts ‘stingy’ comment, apologises to Peter Obi
News photo The Nation  - Enugu catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Camillus Mbaka, has apologised to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, hours after he accused the former Anambra State of being extremely stingyFather Mbaka had declared during his

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mbaka Makes U-Turn, Says He Didn’t Mean to Malign Obi This Day:
Mbaka Makes U-Turn, Says He Didn’t Mean to Malign Obi
Stingy man comment: Finally, Mbaka apologises to Obi, supporters Sundiata Post:
Stingy man comment: Finally, Mbaka apologises to Obi, supporters
Mbaka Seeks Peter Obi’s Forgiveness Over ‘Stingy Man’ Comment Mojidelano:
Mbaka Seeks Peter Obi’s Forgiveness Over ‘Stingy Man’ Comment
Father Mbaka Makes U-turn, Apologises To Peter Obi Diamond Celebrities:
Father Mbaka Makes U-turn, Apologises To Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 Actor; Moses Armstrong Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Minor - Too Xclusive, 1 day ago
2 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
5 UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 Tottenham sign Bissouma from Brighton - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 N589bn collected as VAT in Q1 2022 – NBS - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
8 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info