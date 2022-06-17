Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP
The Cable  - The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied the withdrawal of Segun Oni, the party’s candidate in the Ekiti gubernatorial race

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti election: I’m not satisfied with security arrangements – Oni, SDP candidate Daily Trust:
Ekiti election: I’m not satisfied with security arrangements – Oni, SDP candidate
Ekiti guber: Segun Oni has not withdrawn from contest - Spokesman – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Ekiti guber: Segun Oni has not withdrawn from contest - Spokesman – The Sun Nigeria
Segun Oni Withdraws From Ekiti Governorship Election 2022? News Break:
Segun Oni Withdraws From Ekiti Governorship Election 2022?
SDP Accuses APC of Promoting Fake News Over Segun Oni NPO Reports:
SDP Accuses APC of Promoting Fake News Over Segun Oni's Withdrawal From Ekiti Race
Ekiti Poll: How Can Segun Oni Withdraw On Election Day? SDP Speak Out Naija News:
Ekiti Poll: How Can Segun Oni Withdraw On Election Day? SDP Speak Out
SDP: Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship Within Nigeria:
SDP: Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship


   More Picks
1 Mayorkun Releases First Single In 2022 “Certified Loner (No Competition)” - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
2 FIFA unveils 16 cities for 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and USA - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Osinbajo calls for more US support, concerted efforts to tackle terrorism - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 Actress Empress Njamah updates fans on Ada Ameh?s battle with her mental health (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 UK closes Nigerian-owned church over financial mismanagement - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 Actor; Moses Armstrong Arrested For Allegedly Raping A Minor - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
7 UK approves extradition of WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange to US - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 N589bn collected as VAT in Q1 2022 – NBS - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 E still dey learn: Fans hail Burna Boy as Davido throws female bra at Special Spesh during his New York show - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info