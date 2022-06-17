Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tinubu: Bauchi Polytechnic suspends female staff over alleged partisanship
Daily Post  - The Bauchi State Polytechnic authority has suspended a staff member, Raliya Mohammed Kashim over her alleged involvement in partisan politics.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

