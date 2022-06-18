Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors
News photo The Guardian  - Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the recruitment of 40 medical doctors of the state origin who studied medicine from various tertiary institutions within and outside Nigeria.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

