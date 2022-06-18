Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party
News photo Premium Times  - The former Kano governor told BBC Hausa Service that his party is in talks for a potential merger with Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

10 hours ago
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 12 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
5 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
9 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding - Legit, 22 hours ago
