Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
The Punch
- Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
AIT:
Kidnapped Abia Journalist regains freedom
The Eagle Online:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
News Breakers:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Within Nigeria:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Tori News:
Kidnapped Abia Journalist Regains Freedom
More Picks
1
Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP -
The Cable,
11 hours ago
2
Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
"Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria -
Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
5
Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding -
Legit,
21 hours ago
8
UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud -
The Trent,
21 hours ago
9
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa -
Vanguard News,
8 hours ago
10
Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party -
Premium Times,
9 hours ago
