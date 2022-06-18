Ekiti Decides: Gunshots Fired From Palace Of Segun Oni’s Monarch

Naija News learnt that the gunshots were fired to indicate that the monarch was ... Naija News - Gunshots were fired from the palace of the king of Ifaki, the hometown of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the Ekiti Governorship election, Segun Oni.Naija News learnt that the gunshots were fired to indicate that the monarch was ...



News Credibility Score: 99%