Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti Decides: Gunshots Fired From Palace Of Segun Oni’s Monarch
News photo Naija News  - Gunshots were fired from the palace of the king of Ifaki, the hometown of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the Ekiti Governorship election, Segun Oni.
Naija News learnt that the gunshots were fired to indicate that the monarch was ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti election: Gunshots fired from palace of Segun Oni’s monarch Daily Trust:
Ekiti election: Gunshots fired from palace of Segun Oni’s monarch
#EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch Sahara Reporters:
#EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch
#EkitiDecides2022: Accreditation of SDP candidate, Segun Oni in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election. Nigerian Tribune:
#EkitiDecides2022: Accreditation of SDP candidate, Segun Oni in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.
Ekiti Decides: Gunshots Fired From Palace Of Segun Oni’s Monarch Information Nigeria:
Ekiti Decides: Gunshots Fired From Palace Of Segun Oni’s Monarch
#EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch News Breakers:
#EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch


   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 12 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
5 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
6 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
8 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 12 hours ago
9 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding - Legit, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info