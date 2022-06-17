Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court stops FG from taking further actions on disputed e-Customs Concession Project
Daily Post  - A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Federal Government from enforcing or giving effect to the controversial Customs Modernisation Project, otherwise known as e-Custom, allegedly executed by its agents on May 30, 2022.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 9 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
5 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari, Tinubu, govs, others condole with Obaigbena over mother’s death - The Nation, 13 hours ago
7 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud - The Trent, 20 hours ago
9 Playing hard to get is old school- BBN?s Saga tells ladies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 11 hours ago
