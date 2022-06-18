Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn't land due to power outage at Benin airport
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Passengers who flew from Abuja to Edo state were recently transported back to Abuja after their pilot was unable to land due to power outage at the airport in Benin city, the state capital.

&nb

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land due to power outage at Benin airport The Info NG:
Video: Passengers enroute Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn’t land due to power outage at Benin airport
Plane returns to Abuja after pilot couldn Instablog 9ja:
Plane returns to Abuja after pilot couldn't land due to power outage at the Benin airport, Edo State
Passengers en-route Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn Olajide TV:
Passengers en-route Edo state from Abuja flown back as pilot couldn't land due to power outage at Benin airport
Plane Returns To Abuja As Pilot Fails To Land Due To Power Outage At The Benin Airport Tori News:
Plane Returns To Abuja As Pilot Fails To Land Due To Power Outage At The Benin Airport


   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 11 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud - The Trent, 21 hours ago
9 Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info