Peter Obi: Enugu Catholic Diocese shuts down Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry
News Breakers  - Peter Obi: Enugu Catholic Diocese shuts down Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fr. Mbaka obeys Bishop Daily Post:
Fr. Mbaka obeys Bishop's order, shuts down Adoration Ministry
Fr Mbaka closes Adoration Ministry in aftermath of ban by Catholic Church Ripples Nigeria:
Fr Mbaka closes Adoration Ministry in aftermath of ban by Catholic Church
UPDATED: Enugu Catholic Diocese shuts Mbaka’s Adoration ministry Within Nigeria:
UPDATED: Enugu Catholic Diocese shuts Mbaka’s Adoration ministry
Enugu Diocese bans Catholics from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry Gist Punch:
Enugu Diocese bans Catholics from attending Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry


