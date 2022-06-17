Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian man confronts girlfriend in a hotel room where she allegedly lodged with his friend (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian lady was left dumbfounded after being confronted by her boyfriend for allegedly lodging in a hotel room with his friend. The man expressed how hurt he was by his girlfriend's action, while also disclosing that he had done a lot for her.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian man confronts girlfriend in a hotel room where she allegedly lodged with his friend (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian man confronts girlfriend in a hotel room where she allegedly lodged with his friend (video)
VIDEO: Man Catches Girlfriend With His Friend In Hotel News Break:
VIDEO: Man Catches Girlfriend With His Friend In Hotel
Nigerian man confronts girlfriend in a hotel room where she allegedly lodged with his friend (video) Naija Parrot:
Nigerian man confronts girlfriend in a hotel room where she allegedly lodged with his friend (video)
Nigerian Man Confronts Girlfriend In A Hotel Room Where She Allegedly Lodged With His Friend (Video) Tori News:
Nigerian Man Confronts Girlfriend In A Hotel Room Where She Allegedly Lodged With His Friend (Video)


   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 11 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud - The Trent, 21 hours ago
9 Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info