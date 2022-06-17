Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

LET’S TALK!! Why Do Footballers Earn So Much Money Than Other Athletes? Where Does Football Clubs Get Money From?
Naija Loaded  - Football players are more valuable than ever. The world’s best paid player, Lionel Messi, earns over £7m a month. That’s nearly 600 times the salary of the UK Prime Minister. We often see top football players earning huge chunks of money in weakly ...

PHOTOS: APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Votes The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, in Ekiti governorship election has cast his vote at PU 003, Ward 6, Ikogosi. Credit: Segun Odunayo #Ekitidecides2022 #EkitiDecides The Punch:
#EkitiDecides2022: APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji votes Premium Times:
10:47 AM - APC gov candidate, Oyebanj votes - #EkitiDecides2022 The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Biodun Oyebanji, has just cast his vote at polling unit 003, Ikogosi, Ekiti West Local Government Area. Nigerian Eye:
APC gov. candidate Oyebanji caught giving money to electorate - P.M. News PM News:
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 11 hours ago
2 Buhari approves National Early Warning Centre, appoints Chris Ngwodo as DG - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 "Ifeanyi is now the youngest boy with Audemars Piguet Watch" - Singer, Davido says as he 'buys' his 2-year-old son $320k luxury time piece (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
5 Two traders arrested for allegedly selling rotten chicken in Abuja market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 2023 presidency: Ten reasons I can't be Peter Obi's running mate - Aisha Yesufu - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Sweet reactions trail photos, videos from Blossom Chukwujekwu’s white wedding - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 UK Gov’t Shuts Down Church Of Nigerian Flamboyant Pastor Over £1.9 Million Fraud - The Trent, 21 hours ago
9 Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
10 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
