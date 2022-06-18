Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Security operatives snatch money at Ekiti poling unit
The Nation
- Security operatives snatch money at Ekiti poling unit
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
PM News:
#EkitiDecides: Pandemonium as security operatives ‘snatch’ vote-buying money
The Will:
Ekiti 2022: Security Operatives Reportedly Intercept Money At Polling Unit
News Breakers:
#EkitiDecides: Pandemonium as security operatives ‘snatch’ vote-buying money
Naija News:
Ekiti 2022: Drama As Security Operatives Allegedly ‘Escape’ With Vote-Buying Money
More Picks
1
Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
2
Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
3
749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today -
The Guardian,
16 hours ago
4
2023 presidency: Why Tinubu nominated Masari as running mate - APC chieftain, Faskari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria -
Naija Loaded,
22 hours ago
6
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
8
WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
9
We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
10
Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
6 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...