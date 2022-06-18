Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) The Nation -

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.

The EFCC is part of security agencies deployed to monitor the election.

Parading some ... The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.The EFCC is part of security agencies deployed to monitor the election.Parading some ...



News Credibility Score: 99%