Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC And Clamour For Extension of Voter Registration
The Will  - June 18, (THEWILL) – Nigerians’ increasing interest in the general election, which is scheduled for February 2023, has led to an upsurge in the number of potential voters who have laid siege to the various centres provided by the Independent National ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No decision yet on voter registration extension – INEC The Punch:
No decision yet on voter registration extension – INEC
No Decision Yet On Voter Registration Extension – INEC Screen Gist:
No Decision Yet On Voter Registration Extension – INEC
INEC Gives Update On Continous Voter Registration Extension Naija News:
INEC Gives Update On Continous Voter Registration Extension


   More Picks
1 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 28 mins ago
4 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
5 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Yiaga commends EFCC on arrest of vote buyers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info