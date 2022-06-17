Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Nigerian Ladies Jubilate After Allegedly Selling Their Votes In Ekiti Election; Nigerians Reacts
Gist Lovers  - Two Nigerian ladies have become a growing sensation online after allegedly selling their votes in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election.The ladies were seen expressing excitement and flaunting the Naira notes they were given at the polling unit.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

