Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ChaCha Eke Breaks Silence On Mental Breakdown, Absence From Social Media
Naija News  - Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani has broken silence on the report of her mental breakdown and absence from social media.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chacha returns to social media after mental breakdown The Nation:
Chacha returns to social media after mental breakdown
ChaCha Eke Breaks Silence On Mental Breakdown, Absence From Social Media Information Nigeria:
ChaCha Eke Breaks Silence On Mental Breakdown, Absence From Social Media
ChaCha Eke Breaks Silence On Mental Breakdown, Absence From Social Media News Breakers:
ChaCha Eke Breaks Silence On Mental Breakdown, Absence From Social Media


   More Picks
1 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 28 mins ago
4 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
5 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 23 hours ago
7 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
8 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Yiaga commends EFCC on arrest of vote buyers - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info