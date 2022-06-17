Ekiti Election: Drama as EFCC parades more suspects paying money to Voters

Ekiti Election: Drama as EFCC parades more suspects paying money to Voters

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, arrested some persons in connection with allegations of Read ... Lailas News - LailasnewsEkiti Election: Drama as EFCC parades more suspects paying money to VotersNigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Saturday, arrested some persons in connection with allegations of Read ...



News Credibility Score: 99%