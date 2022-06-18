Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Nation
7
The Cable
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD
Peoples Gazette
- CDD election observers report that voting was largely peaceful and without any incidents of violence.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
#EkitiDecides: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – Observers
Premium Times:
Ekiti Polls: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD
Prompt News:
Ekiti Polls : 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD
PM News:
#EkitiDecides: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
Ekiti Polls : 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD
The Eagle Online:
Ekiti Polls: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD
News Breakers:
#EkitiDecides: 86% INEC officials arrived polling units early – CDD
More Picks
1
Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
2
2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders -
Legit,
10 hours ago
3
Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
4
Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
5
Kidnapped journalist,12 wedding guests regain freedom in Abia -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
6
Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party -
Premium Times,
22 hours ago
7
Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News -
PM News,
11 hours ago
8
Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
9
Yiaga commends EFCC on arrest of vote buyers -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
10
Voting ends as sorting, counting begins in Ekiti -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...