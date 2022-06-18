Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video)
Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian Reality star, Beatrice has opened up on the romantic expectations she had on fellow housemate, Pere before she exited the house. During an episode of the reunion show, Beatrice spoke about her instant crush on the U.S Military man and ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija reunion: I Expected Pere To Chase Me For Three Months But Left Me In Three Days -Beatrice Vanguard News:
BBNaija reunion: I Expected Pere To Chase Me For Three Months But Left Me In Three Days -Beatrice
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video) The Dabigal Blog:
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video)
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video)
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video) Naija Parrot:
“As a fine girl, I expected Pere to chase me for three months but he left in three days” – Beatrice recounts her loss (Video)


   More Picks
1 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
2 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 4 hours ago
4 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 20 hours ago
7 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 11 hours ago
8 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
9 Mane to join Bayern Munich in £35m deal - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
10 World Bank Accuse CBN Of Fuelling Nigeria’s Inflation With Its Intervention Funds - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info