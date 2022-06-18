Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ekiti decides: People sell their votes for N500 — Election observer
News photo Daily Post  - Mr. Paul James, an Election observer in Ekiti State, from YIAGA, has insisted that people sold their votes during Saturday’s governorship election for as low as N500. James told the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday that from March 2022 till date, money ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

