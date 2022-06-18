Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kidnapped journalist,12 wedding guests regain freedom in Abia
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ugochukwu Alaribe UMUAHIA- A journalist, Mr. Chuks Onuoha, who was kidnapped last Tuesday, by unknown gunmen at his residence in Umuahia, has regained freedom.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom The Punch:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom Nigerian Tribune:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia Journalist regains freedom AIT:
Kidnapped Abia Journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom The Eagle Online:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom News Breakers:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom Within Nigeria:
Kidnapped Abia journalist regains freedom
Kidnapped Abia Journalist Regains Freedom Tori News:
Kidnapped Abia Journalist Regains Freedom


   More Picks
1 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
2 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 10 hours ago
3 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
4 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 17 hours ago
5 Kidnapped journalist,12 wedding guests regain freedom in Abia - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 11 hours ago
8 Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
9 Yiaga commends EFCC on arrest of vote buyers - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 Voting ends as sorting, counting begins in Ekiti - The Nation, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info