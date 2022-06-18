Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC presidential primary: I expected Buhari to choose his successor - Tinubu
News photo Daily Post  - Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he and other presidential aspirants of the party pleaded with

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I expected Buhari to choose his successor – Tinubu Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he and other presidential aspirants of the party pleaded with and expected President Muhammadu Buhari to ... Daily Times:
I expected Buhari to choose his successor – Tinubu Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that he and other presidential aspirants of the party pleaded with and expected President Muhammadu Buhari to ...
Tinubu to Buhari: I thank you for being neutral in APC presidential primary Vanguard News:
Tinubu to Buhari: I thank you for being neutral in APC presidential primary
We Pleaded With Buhari To Choose His Successor – Tinubu Leadership:
We Pleaded With Buhari To Choose His Successor – Tinubu
APC Presidential Primary: Buhari, not Tinubu, is the winner! The Nation:
APC Presidential Primary: Buhari, not Tinubu, is the winner!
Tinubu writes Buhari, thanks president for not choosing successor Premium Times:
Tinubu writes Buhari, thanks president for not choosing successor


   More Picks
1 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
6 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info