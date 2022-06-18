Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Berger Paints announces 4-day working week, first by Nigerian firm
PM News  - The company’s Chairman, Mr Abi Ayida, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said the move will upscale productivity through flexible operation and extended rest period for its staff.

1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
5 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 46 mins ago
6 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
7 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
9 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 8 hours ago
