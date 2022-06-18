Berger Paints announces 4-day working week, first by Nigerian firm

|
Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable,
15 hours ago
Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian,
19 hours ago
749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today - The Guardian,
17 hours ago
LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit,
46 mins ago
Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian,
8 hours ago
Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian,
15 hours ago
WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald,
15 hours ago
We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch,
17 hours ago
Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation,
8 hours ago