NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Picks Ladipo Johnson As Running Mate Sahara Reporters - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso has announced Barrister Ladipo Johnson from Lagos State as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.The announcement was made by the party on the Twitter page, @ ...



News Credibility Score: 99%