Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Comedian Funnybone weds lover in Enugu – Punch Newspapers
News Breakers  - Comedian Funnybone weds lover in Enugu  Punch Newspapers We’re Absolutely Feeling Funnybone & His Sweetheart’s Pre-wedding Shoot | #StanleysAngel  BellaNaija See Breathtaking Photos From Traditional Wedding Of Comedian FunnyBone And His Wife  Naija ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Comedian Funnybone Weds Lover Traditionally In Anambra The Will:
Comedian Funnybone Weds Lover Traditionally In Anambra
Funnybone Weds His Lover In Enugu (Photos) GL Trends:
Funnybone Weds His Lover In Enugu (Photos)
Popular Comedian, Funnybone Weds His Lover In Enugu (Photos) Tori News:
Popular Comedian, Funnybone Weds His Lover In Enugu (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
6 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info