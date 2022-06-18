Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others
News photo Daily Trust  - Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the appointment of 169 top government officials and aides, in a bid to promote unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

