Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders
News photo Legit  - Sen. Okowa said he would not join issues with any group on the issue, especially the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum because he respects the conveners.

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa Vanguard News:
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa Champion Newspapers:
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa
‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders Pulse Nigeria:
‘I didn’t betray south’ — Okowa replies southern leaders
I Didn’t Betray Southern Nigeria — Okowa The Will:
I Didn’t Betray Southern Nigeria — Okowa
Okowa Defends Offer Of Running Mate To Atiku, Says He Didn The New Diplomat:
Okowa Defends Offer Of Running Mate To Atiku, Says He Didn't Betray South
Running Mate: I Did Not Betray South–Okowa Anaedo Online:
Running Mate: I Did Not Betray South–Okowa
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa The Point:
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa Tunde Ednut:
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa Within Nigeria:
Running mate: I didn’t betray south – Okowa


   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
5 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 46 mins ago
6 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
7 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
9 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info