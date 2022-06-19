Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin's Wives Show Off New Houses
Naija News  - Queen Opeyemi Omobola and Abbey, wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, have taken to social media to show off their new houses.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses Naija Loaded:
Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses
Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses Information Nigeria:
Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses
Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses News Breakers:
Barely Two Months After His Death, Late Alaafin’s Wives Show Off New Houses


   More Picks
1 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
2 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 18 hours ago
4 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
6 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
10 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info