Ganduje bags chieftaincy title in Ibadan
Premium Times  - Mr Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat, were installed as the Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland respectively.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

   More Picks
1 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
2 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 9 hours ago
3 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 2 hours ago
4 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
5 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 16 hours ago
6 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
9 Mane to join Bayern Munich in £35m deal - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 We’re not beggars, hunger won’t force us to resume, ASUU tells FG - The Punch, 23 hours ago
