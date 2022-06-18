Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon with ‘Achilles’ injury
The Guardian  - Osaka, 24, was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon With ‘Achilles’ Injury
Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon News Wire NGR:
Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon suffering with achilles issue News Breakers:
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon suffering with achilles issue


   More Picks
1 Segun Oni still in the race for Ekiti governorship, says SDP - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 Davido joins Ckay, Focalistic on summer smash, Watawi - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
3 749,065 voters to elect new Ekiti governor today - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
4 LATEST UPDATE: Monkeypox Suspected Cases Rise To 141 In 13 States In Nigeria - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
5 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 46 mins ago
6 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
7 Zulum approves recruitment of 40 Doctors - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 WHO says nearly one billion people have mental disorder | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
9 We’ve interest in Nigeria because it determines Africa’s devt – US - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 8 hours ago
