Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyebanji is Ekiti governor-elect -- after winning 15 out of 16 LGAs
News photo The Cable  - Biodun Oyebanji, former secretary to the state government (SSG), has been declared winner of the Ekiti governorship election.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Five Things to Know About Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti Governor-Elect Daily Trust:
Five Things to Know About Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti Governor-Elect
#Ekitidecides2022: Meet Abiodun Oyebanji, Ekiti governor-elect Premium Times:
#Ekitidecides2022: Meet Abiodun Oyebanji, Ekiti governor-elect
#EkitiDecides2022: Live Results From LGAs Independent:
#EkitiDecides2022: Live Results From LGAs
I won’t have lost in 2003 if INEC was this credible, says ex-Ekiti governor Peoples Gazette:
I won’t have lost in 2003 if INEC was this credible, says ex-Ekiti governor
Ekiti Guber: I will win, says APC’s Oyebanji Nigerian Eye:
Ekiti Guber: I will win, says APC’s Oyebanji
#EkitiDecides: I would have been re-elected in 2003 if... Ex governor Adebayo - P.M. News PM News:
#EkitiDecides: I would have been re-elected in 2003 if... Ex governor Adebayo - P.M. News
Oyebanji Speaks On His Emergence As Ekiti Governor-Elect Naija News:
Oyebanji Speaks On His Emergence As Ekiti Governor-Elect


   More Picks
1 Retail price for petrol increases to N173.08 in May – NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
2 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 16 hours ago
4 Oyebanji is Ekiti governor-elect -- after winning 15 out of 16 LGAs - The Cable, 6 hours ago
5 Ekiti decides: EFCC arrests suspected vote-buyers (Video) - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 Kwankwaso speaks on merger talks with Peter Obi’s Labour Party - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
7 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
8 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 16 hours ago
10 Yiaga commends EFCC on arrest of vote buyers - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info