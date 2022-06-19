Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Inflation’ll push 15 million Nigerians into poverty in two years –Report
News photo The Punch  - The World Bank has said that inflation shock is projected to push about 15 million more Nigerians into poverty between 2020 and 2022.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

