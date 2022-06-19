Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo
News photo Daily Post  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has inaugurated a 24-man reconciliation committee to settle disputes from its congresses and primaries, ahead of the 2023 General Elections. Isaac Omodewu, the State Chairman, inaugurated the committee ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC inaugurates 24-member reconciliation committee in Oyo Premium Times:
APC inaugurates 24-member reconciliation committee in Oyo
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State Fresh Reporters:
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State Within Nigeria:
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State Tunde Ednut:
APC inaugurates 24-man reconciliation committee in Oyo State


   More Picks
1 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 16 hours ago
3 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Kidnapped journalist,12 wedding guests regain freedom in Abia - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 19 hours ago
6 Data shows 86% of INEC officials arrived Ekiti polling units early: CDD - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
7 Police arrest 2 for chaining 7-year-old boy in Imo - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
8 Ekiti poll: Prosecute vote-buyers, SERAP urges INEC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 See how Kano youths celebrated as their governor, Umar Ganduje, and his wife bagged chieftancy titles in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
10 Allegations, counter-allegations of money-induced voting recorded in Ekiti election — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info