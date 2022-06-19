Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties
News photo Vanguard News  - Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties The Guardian:
Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties
2023: Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties The Eagle Online:
2023: Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties
Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties News Breakers:
Group urges INEC staff to be punctual, alive to CVR registration duties


   More Picks
1 Members of Mbaka?s adoration ministry protest against ban of Catholic members from coming to the ministry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Picks Ladipo Johnson As Running Mate - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
4 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
8 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Ekiti poll: Prosecute vote-buyers, SERAP urges INEC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info