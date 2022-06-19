Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: PFN advises eligible Christians to obtain PVCs
The Herald  - The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised Christians to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections. Rev. Steven Dangana, the Chairman of Fellowship in Plateau, gave the advice in a statement in Jos.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

