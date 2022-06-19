Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ukraine war affecting the world negatively – Bulgarian envoy
News photo The News Guru  - Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yanko Yardonov, has disclosed that the Russian War in Ukraine is affecting not only the Balkan states but on Africa and the rest of the world negatively.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia-Ukraine war affects Bulgaria, Africa, world – Envoy The Punch:
Russia-Ukraine war affects Bulgaria, Africa, world – Envoy
Russia’s Ukraine war affecting Balkan states, Africa, world – Bulgarian envoy The Sun:
Russia’s Ukraine war affecting Balkan states, Africa, world – Bulgarian envoy
Russia-Ukraine war affects Bulgaria, Africa, world – Envoy News Breakers:
Russia-Ukraine war affects Bulgaria, Africa, world – Envoy


   More Picks
1 Members of Mbaka?s adoration ministry protest against ban of Catholic members from coming to the ministry (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Picks Ladipo Johnson As Running Mate - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Biden, 79, reacts after falling during bicycle ride | World | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
4 Amusan set new African record at Diamond league in Paris - News Breakers, 19 hours ago
5 2023: Uncertainty for Peter Obi, Kwankwaso as INEC rules may hamper LP/NNPP merger - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
6 2023: I didn't betray south - Okowa replies southern elders - Legit, 20 hours ago
7 Gov Matawalle appoints 169 aides, others - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
8 ISWAP kills 3 Civilian JTF, 13 others, abducts three humanitarian workers in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Amaechi support group set to join Tinubu campaign - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Ekiti poll: Prosecute vote-buyers, SERAP urges INEC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info